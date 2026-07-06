Diljit's 'Satluj' ignites storm: Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra? 

Enduring impact

Khalra's legacy and film's status

Khalra's case took years to conclude. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years. On October 16, 2007, a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court extended this sentence to life imprisonment. Khalra is survived by his wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, and their two children. Meanwhile, ZEE5 has confirmed the film's removal from its platform but promised to bring it back as soon as possible.