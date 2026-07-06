Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' leaked online after sudden ZEE5 removal

Official statement

Official statement on 'Satluj's removal from ZEE5

ZEE5 released an official statement on social media, confirming the removal of Satluj from its platform. The streaming service said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice." They added that they are exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to audiences at the earliest opportunity. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and was directed by Honey Trehan. Ronnie Screwvala is the producer.