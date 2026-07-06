Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' leaked online after sudden ZEE5 removal
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh's latest film, Satluj, has reportedly been leaked online just hours after its removal from the streaming platform ZEE5 India. The biographical drama, which chronicles the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was taken down from the platform "until further notice" soon after its OTT release in India. This sudden move sparked outrage among fans who were eagerly waiting to watch it.
Piracy issue
Fans shared pirated versions of 'Satluj' on torrent sites
Following ZEE5's announcement about Satluj's removal, fans took to social media to share that pirated versions of the film were now available online for illegal download and streaming. Many users posted screenshots of the film in various HD formats on different piracy websites. Some even went as far as actively sharing links to these pirated versions, encouraging others to watch the film.
Actor's response
Dosanjh had earlier said he is 'tension-free'
Before the film was taken down, Dosanjh had a live chat with fans where he was asked if he was worried about his movie being removed after its streaming release. He dismissed the concern, saying, "Hun tension nai, sab ne kar layi download," before adding, "Main tension free baitha." The actor even said that he had no issues with the film leaking on pirated websites.
Official statement
Official statement on 'Satluj's removal from ZEE5
ZEE5 released an official statement on social media, confirming the removal of Satluj from its platform. The streaming service said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice." They added that they are exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to audiences at the earliest opportunity. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and was directed by Honey Trehan. Ronnie Screwvala is the producer.