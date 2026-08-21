India-Nepal to use drones for mapping encroachments along 'Dasgaja' areas
What's the story
India and Nepal have decided to use drones for mapping encroachments in the "Dasgaja" areas, the 10-yard strip of no-man's-land along the international border. The decision was taken during the 13th meeting of the Survey Officials Committee in Lucknow last week. The committee was co-chaired by deputy chiefs of Nepal's Survey Department and Survey of India. The mapping exercise will also look into "cross-border occupation," where citizens of one country use land or farm on other side of the border.
Border disputes
Mapping to include cross-border occupations
This is part of a larger effort to create a jointly verified technical record of affected areas.
Officials said such records could help in negotiations for the removal of encroachments, restoration of land, or compensation.
According to Nepal media, the two sides also agreed to prepare a report within three years and submit it to their respective governments.
Political context
Controversy over Nepal PM's remarks on Indian land
The issue of border disputes was reignited after Nepal's PM Balendra Shah told Parliament in May that not only had India encroached on Nepali land, but Nepal had also encroached on Indian land.
"Nepal had also encroached on Indian land," he said while responding to questions about territories like Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani.
This statement led to opposition protests in Nepal. Later, the country's foreign ministry clarified that Shah was referring to Dasgaja encroachments and cross-border occupation, not territorial claims.