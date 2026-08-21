Charter plane crashes in western Alaska, killing all 8
What's the story
A chartered twin-engine Cessna plane crashed in western Alaska on Thursday, killing all eight people on board. The aircraft, operated by Security Aviation, was flying from Anchorage to Cape Newenham when it went down near its destination around 12:15pm. The crash site was identified as Cape Newenham Airport, an Air Force airstrip that provides access to the long-range radar site, the Alaskan Command said.
Ongoing probe
FAA, NTSB investigating crash
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center had launched a search-and-rescue operation after receiving an alert about the incident.
Search-and-rescue crews later confirmed there were no survivors on board.
Rescue efforts
'Devastating loss for our military family'
US Air Force Lt Gen Robert Davis expressed his condolences, calling it "a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve."
The names of the passengers and crew members will be released after their next of kin have been notified.
"Our absolute priority right now is providing unwavering support to their families, friends, and teammates during this devastating time. We are profoundly grateful for the swift and tireless response of our search and recovery professionals," Davis said.