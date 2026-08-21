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US senators demand explanation from TikTok for disabling safeguards
TikTok has been given until September 1 to answer the questions

US senators demand explanation from TikTok for disabling safeguards

By Akash Pandey
Aug 21, 2026
11:15 am
What's the story

US Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal have demanded an explanation from TikTok over a controversial experiment that disabled a safety feature for 15 million American users. The senators have given the social media giant until September 1 to answer their questions. The demand comes after Bloomberg reported that TikTok intentionally turned off an algorithmic safeguard for 10% of its US user base, creating a control group for the experiment.

User impact

TikTok was checking if algorithmic safeguard made app less engaging

The algorithmic safeguard was meant to keep users from being bombarded with harmful content.

However, TikTok wanted to see if this feature made the app less engaging, leading them to conduct the experiment.

One of the control group members was a 16-year-old boy named Chase Nasca. His algorithm suggested thousands of videos about sadness, suicide, and loneliness until he died by suicide.

Ethical concerns

Senators raise 13 questions for TikTok

The senators have raised 13 questions regarding the experiment, including who all knew about it and why minors were included in the control group.

They also want a list of all algorithmic experiments in the US where a safety feature was disabled or delayed.

The move highlights growing concerns over TikTok's practices and its impact on young users.

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