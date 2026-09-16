Saudi draws 'red line' after Houthi drone intercepted near Mecca
What's the story
Saudi Arabia's air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca, preventing it from entering restricted airspace over the holy city, on Tuesday. The incident was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Saudi-led military coalition, which is fighting against the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen. Turki al-Malki, the coalition spokesperson, emphasized that the security of Islam's two holiest sites and of pilgrims "was a red line," adding the coalition would take necessary deterrent measures against the Houthis.
Statement
Houthi's second attempt to target Mecca
"This hostile attempt will also remain a black mark in the record of violations by the extremist terrorist Houthi militia, as a deliberate act intended to provoke the feelings of millions of Muslims," Al-Maliki said, vowing to take the "necessary and deterrent measures" against the militants.
Malki described the incident as the Houthi's second attempt to target Mecca, following what the coalition described as a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.
Denial and condemnation
Houthis deny targeting Mecca, OIC condemns 'heinous attack'
The Houthi group has denied any intention to target Mecca.
Hazem al-Assad, a spokesperson for the group, dismissed the allegations as "a worn-out lie that has been used before and no longer fools anyone."
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which comprises 57 Muslim-majority countries, condemned the attack, saying the attempted strikes "violate the sanctity of holy sites and mosques" and "instill fear in innocent civilians."
Security measures
Alert sounded for Mecca for 1st time
Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense issued alerts on Tuesday, warning of a "potential danger" in Jeddah, Mecca and Taif.
It was the first time in recent history that such an alert has been sounded for Mecca.
The warning came a day after the Houthis launched ballistic missiles and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, injuring 13 people in the south of the kingdom.
Escalating conflict
Houthis have stepped up their fighting
The Houthis have recently stepped up their fighting against Yemen's Saudi-backed government, capturing a Red Sea port city in Yemen and an island near an important waterway that has acted as a backup to the Strait of Hormuz last week.
The tightening grip over shipping in the Red Sea has stoked fears that the key escape routes for the region's oil are being slammed shut as Iran and the US continue to battle for control of Hormuz.