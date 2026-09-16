Saudi draws 'red line' after Houthi drone intercepted near Mecca

"This hostile attempt will also remain a black mark in the record of violations by the extremist terrorist Houthi militia, as a deliberate act intended to provoke the feelings of millions of Muslims," Al-Maliki said, vowing to take the "necessary and deterrent measures" against the militants.

Malki described the incident as the Houthi's second attempt to target Mecca, following what the coalition described as a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.