UPI MDR: Who gets what from new merchant fees?

For a ₹10,000 UPI transaction, the 0.4% MDR would amount to ₹40.

Out of this, the issuing bank will get ₹16, the acquiring bank will keep ₹12, while UPI apps will get ₹8 and their bank partner will receive the remaining amount.

The NPCI circular issued on September 15 also clarified that a maximum charge of ₹300 per transaction would be applicable under this new fee structure.