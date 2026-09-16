Anne Hathaway-Adam Driver's 'Alone at Dawn' gets Christmas release date
What's the story
The upcoming film Alone at Dawn, starring Hollywood A-listers Anne Hathaway and Adam Driver, will be released on December 25, 2027, in the US. Whether it will be released on the same date in India is still unclear. The movie is directed by Ron Howard and is from Amazon MGM Studios and Imagine Entertainment. It is a feature adaptation of Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz's book about Air Force combat controller John Chapman.
Film insights
Learn more about 'Alone at Dawn'
Alone at Dawn tells the story of an intelligence officer who seeks to prove Chapman's valor years after he fought to save his fellow soldiers.
This investigation eventually leads to Chapman receiving the Medal of Honor.
The film is still in the process of production.
Michael Russell Gunn wrote the screenplay based on Schilling and Longfritz's 2019 book.
Market competition
'Alone at Dawn' will face competition from these films
The 2027 Christmas Day release schedule is not yet fully booked, with only Warner Bros.'s Nancy Meyers-directed feature currently confirmed.
Other major releases around this time include Disney/Marvel Studio's Avengers: Secret Wars, New Line's The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and Lionsgate's The Housemaid's Secret on December 17.