'Saiyaara' director to begin shooting for Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's next
What's the story
Director Mohit Suri is all set to commence shooting for his next romantic film with Saiyaara (2025) actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, reported Mid-Day. The yet-untitled movie, backed by Yash Raj Films, will start filming in Mumbai in October before moving to Goa in November. This project marks another collaboration between Suri and the two actors after the hit Saiyaara.
Details
'Unlike 'Saiyaara,' this movie will have action as well'
A source told the outlet, "It's an unconventional and a quirky love story."
"Mohit conducted the look tests in July and August. From October, he will kick off the shoot at an indoor set at YRF Studios in Andheri."
"Then the love story will move to Goa in November...Producer Akshaye Widhani was clear that he didn't want a bubblegum romance."
"It's a mature and...unconventional love story that is right up Mohit's alley...Unlike Saiyaara, this movie will have action as well."
Career trajectory
The success of 'Saiyaara'
Saiyaara, Panday's big-screen debut, ended up ruling the box office in 2025.
According to Sacnilk, the film earned a whopping ₹398.83 crore at the domestic box office and ₹570.33 crore worldwide.
It also ranked number one as the most popular Indian film of 2025 on IMDb's annual list.