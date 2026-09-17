'Saiyaara' director to begin shooting for Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's next

A source told the outlet, "It's an unconventional and a quirky love story."

"Mohit conducted the look tests in July and August. From October, he will kick off the shoot at an indoor set at YRF Studios in Andheri."

"Then the love story will move to Goa in November...Producer Akshaye Widhani was clear that he didn't want a bubblegum romance."

"It's a mature and...unconventional love story that is right up Mohit's alley...Unlike Saiyaara, this movie will have action as well."