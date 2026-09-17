'SNL' adds Grace Reiter, Saidah Belo-Osagie to Season 52 cast
What's the story
The iconic NBC sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live (SNL), has announced its first new cast members for the 52nd season. Grace Reiter and Saidah Belo-Osagie will be joining the ensemble when it returns on September 26 with host Jalen Brunson. This announcement marks the final casting news for SNL's upcoming season, Variety reported.
Cast profiles
About the new cast members
Reiter is a Wisconsin-born stand-up comedian and actor who gained popularity on TikTok and YouTube.
She has since starred in Tim Robinson's HBO comedy series The Chair Company.
Meanwhile, Belo-Osagie is a Nigerian American filmmaker and comedian from Queens, now residing in Brooklyn.
She created the event series Afrobeats Futura and the solo show Saidah Gets Closure.
Casting details
Auditions held in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago
Earlier this summer, it was reported that both Reiter and Belo-Osagie were part of auditions held in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.
SNL executives sifted through over a dozen comedians during these auditions.
The announcement of the new cast members comes later than usual for SNL, which usually finalizes its troupe by early September.
Returning members
Meet the complete Season 52 cast
With Reiter and Belo-Osagie joining the show, the cast for SNL's 52nd season is now complete.
All new members from Season 51, Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska, are returning.
The veteran cast includes Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Mikey Day.
Other returning members are Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, and Jane Wickline.
Premiere information
Here's everything to know about upcoming 'SNL' Season 52
The much-anticipated 52nd season of SNL will kick off on September 26 with Brunson as the host and Katseye as the musical guest.
The following episodes will feature Dakota Johnson and Turnstile on October 3, Shane Gillis and Rosalia on October 10, and Inde Navarette and Gracie Abrams on October 31.