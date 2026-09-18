Mohammad Rizwan seeks ICC's clarification over mobile phone seizure
What's the story
Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has approached the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) for clarity over his mobile phone seizure by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The move comes after the Lahore High Court rejected his petition against notices issued by the agency. According to Geo News, Rizwan submitted an online request via ICC ACU portal seeking clarification on whether ICC or England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was aware of or involved in action against him.
Inquiry details
Rizwan's request to ICC ACU
Rizwan's request wasn't a complaint against any person or entity.
Instead, he sought clarification on the procedures followed in his case and the role of ICC or ECB in the seizure of his mobile phone.
The former Pakistan white-ball captain also questioned if the process of requesting his phone, transferring it from England to Pakistan, and conducting a forensic examination was compliant with the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
Legal proceedings
Rizwan's lawyer challenges NCCIA jurisdiction
During a recent hearing, Rizwan's lawyer Qazi Umair Ali told Chief Justice Aalia Neelum that the cricketer was called to a hotel lobby after the Lord's Test in England and questioned without being served notice.
The lawyer also challenged NCCIA's jurisdiction, arguing that ICC ACU was the proper forum for matters involving alleged corruption-related violations by cricketers.
Ongoing investigation
Inquiry into online betting and gambling
The NCCIA notice pertains to an inquiry into online betting and gambling in Pakistan cricket.
The probe has also been linked to alleged information leaks from the Pakistan dressing room during the Test series against England.
Rizwan and fellow batter Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the agency in Lahore earlier this month as part of this ongoing investigation.
No final findings against either player have been officially announced yet.