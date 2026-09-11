Rizwan, Imam questioned by cybercrimes investigators in Lahore: Report
What's the story
Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were questioned by the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore. The interrogation comes after Pakistan's disappointing Test tour of England. The two players were part of a group of seven who were dropped from the squad and sent home after losing the second Test at Lord's. They had received summons to appear before NCCIA and did so on Thursday.
Investigation ambiguity
Nature of questioning unclear
The exact nature of the questioning and its relation to the PCB's internal inquiry remains unclear.
The board had announced an "internal disciplinary inquiry" earlier this week, following media reports about discipline and conduct issues.
However, it didn't name any players involved in this investigation.
According to Cricinfo, at least one player has been given a questionnaire to fill out and return to NCCIA next week.
Official stance
Rizwan's poor batting and top-notch wicketkeeping skills
After Pakistan's defeat at Lord's, seven players and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed were dropped from the squad.
They were replaced by seven other players, five of whom were uncapped internationally.
Rizwan's performance on this tour was poor, with scores of 12, 41, 7 and 1.
However, his wicketkeeping skills have been top-notch on both tours.
Imam-ul-Haq suffered a grade-1 tear in his left calf after day one of play at Lord's and didn't field in either innings.
Chairman's remarks
Factors beyond performance led to squad changes
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted at wider factors behind the squad changes, saying they were beyond performance.
He said, "We have had a discussion to ascertain the reasons behind it. They include factors beyond performance and we will get to the bottom of it."
The selection of Rizwan and Imam for the West Indies and England tours was also questioned by PCB in a notice sent to selectors after Lord's Test.
Inquiry details
Rizwan and Imam's phones confiscated
The PCB has started an internal "disciplinary" inquiry into unnamed players after the Test squad changes.
Media director Amir Mir said, "The PCB has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally."
The board also confiscated Rizwan and Imam's phones for the investigation.
They were asked to unlock their devices so investigators could retrieve information as part of the probe into alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan's ongoing series against England.