Shocking! Pakistan make seven changes amid Test struggles in England
What's the story
In a major shake-up, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released seven players from its Test squad. The decision comes after a disappointing performance in the ongoing series against England. The Brits won the first two games comprehensively, with the third and final affair set to get underway in Birmingham on September 9. The board confirmed that Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad have been sent home after the Lord's Test.
New additions
New squad for Birmingham Test
The PCB has announced a new squad for the upcoming Birmingham Test, which includes Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal.
Both players have prior Test experience, with Ayub having played eight matches and Fazal two.
They join five other players who are yet to make their Test debuts: Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr. Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Imran and Razaullah Khan.
Information
Here is the revised squad
Updated squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, and Ubaid Shah.
Staff overhaul
Changes in coaching staff
The PCB has also announced a change in the coaching staff for the Test team.
Sarfaraz Ahmed, the head coach, and Umar Gul, the bowling coach, have been relieved of their duties.
They will be replaced by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.
Hesson is currently Pakistan's white-ball head coach, while Noffke has been associated with the national cricket setup.
Official announcement
England are 2-0 up in the series
"The Pakistan Cricket Board has today announced that seven players have been released from the Test squad following completion of the Lord's Test," the PCB said in a statement.
The decision comes after England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a 194-run win at Lord's.
The Brits won the opener by an innings and 103 runs.
Notably, Pakistan struggled with their batting throughout this series, getting bowled out under 200 in each of their four innings so far.