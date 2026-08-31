Shocking! Pakistan make seven changes amid Test struggles in England

The PCB has announced a new squad for the upcoming Birmingham Test, which includes Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal.

Both players have prior Test experience, with Ayub having played eight matches and Fazal two.

They join five other players who are yet to make their Test debuts: Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr. Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Imran and Razaullah Khan.