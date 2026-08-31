England thrash Pakistan at Lord's, seal Test series: Key stats

England scored 290 in the 1st innings with fifties from Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith.

Gus Atkinson scored a fine 45 as well.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas claimed 4 scalps whereas Mohammad Ali picked 3.

In response, Pakistan saw Imam-ul-Haq fail to bat with an injury and collapsed for 110.

Ollie Robinson claimed 4 scalps for England whereas Jofra Archer picked 3.

England then managed 208 in the 3rd innings. Dan Lawrence was the lone half-centurion as Abbas picked up a five-wicket haul.

Pakistan then faltered in the 4th innings. Saud Shakeel scored a fighting 97 whereas Robinson picked 4 scalps.