England thrash Pakistan at Lord's, seal Test series: Key stats
What's the story
England thrashed Pakistan by 194 runs in the second Test at Lord's, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The victory marked a successful start to Joe Root's second stint as captain. On a pitch heavily favoring bowlers, England set Pakistan a daunting target of 389 runs after extending their lead by 32 runs on day four. Pakistan fell for 194 runs in the 4th innings.
Summary
How did the match pan out?
England scored 290 in the 1st innings with fifties from Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith.
Gus Atkinson scored a fine 45 as well.
For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas claimed 4 scalps whereas Mohammad Ali picked 3.
In response, Pakistan saw Imam-ul-Haq fail to bat with an injury and collapsed for 110.
Ollie Robinson claimed 4 scalps for England whereas Jofra Archer picked 3.
England then managed 208 in the 3rd innings. Dan Lawrence was the lone half-centurion as Abbas picked up a five-wicket haul.
Pakistan then faltered in the 4th innings. Saud Shakeel scored a fighting 97 whereas Robinson picked 4 scalps.
Numbers
Contrasting records for England and Pakistan
As per Cricbuzz, Joe Root now owns the most wins as England captain versus Asian teams.
Most wins as England captain vs Asian teams
15* - Joe Root (25 matches)
14 - Andrew Strauss (22 matches)
12 - AlastairCook (30 matches)
Pakistan played the 2nd-fewest balls in a Test (for 20 wickets) at Lord's against England (529 balls).
Pakistan had earlier faced 419 balls at Lord's in 2010.
Cox
2nd fifty in England colors for Cox
Cox's 55-run knock was laced with 7 fours in the 1st innings.
In the 2nd outing, he managed 11 runs.
In three matches, Cox has amassed 191 runs from 5 innings at 38.20 (50s: 2).
Before this match, he managed scores worth 73 versus Pakistan at Headingley. He also got 27 and 25 versus New Zealand.
As per Cricinfo, Cox now has 4,284 runs in First-Class cricket at 43.27. From 66 matches (105 innings), he owns 16 fifties (100s: 12).
Brook
Harry Brook surpasses 3,500 runs in Test cricket
Harry Brook completed a milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket.
He achieved the mark with his 14th run before perishing for 15 in the 1st innings.
In the match's 3rd innings, Brook smashed 34 runs.
With knocks of 15 and 34, Brook has amassed 3,535 runs for England from 40 matches (69 innings) at an average of 52.76.
In 8 matches against Pakistan (13 innings), Brook 981 runs at 78.91 (100s: 4, 50s: 2), as per Cricinfo.
Jamie
Jamie Smith slams his 9th fifty in Tests
Smith's knock of 61 in the 1st innings was laced with 10 fours.
In his next outing, the player scored 7 runs off 13 balls.
He has now raced to a tally of 1,480 runs from 24 matches (42 innings) at 38.94. He owns 9 fifties for England (100s: 2).
As per Cricinfo, in 5 matches against Pakistan (8 innings), Smith has amassed 243 runs at 30.37 (50s: 2).
In 16 home matches, Smith owns 1,119 runs at 46.62 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).
Abbas
Mohammad Abbas surpasses 900 First-Class wickets; Mohammad Ali shines
With his second strike in the game, Abbas completed the milestone of 900 First-Class wickets.
Abbas's 20 overs in the 1st innings resulted in 73 runs and four wickets (3 maidens).
He picked up his 36th four-fer in First-Class cricket.
Mohammad Ali bagged three scalps in the 1st innings.
Ali picked up three scalps for 86 runs from 22 overs. He also bowled a couple of maidens.
Robinson
Ollie Robinson floors Pakistan with successive four-fers
Robinson bagged 4/11 and 4/24 to rock Pakistan. He finished with match figures worth 8/35.
Earlier, he had picked up 5/51 and 3/29 in the 1st match at Headingley, Leeds.
In 23 matches, he has picked up 99 wickets at 19.53. He now has six four-fers (5w: 5).
As per Cricinfo, Robinson now owns 25 wickets against Pakistan from 5 matches at 12.24.
Meanwhile, 73 of his 99 wickets have come on home soil at 16.5.
Information
Robinson owns 31 four-fers in FC cricket
Playing his 121st First-Class match (216 innings), Robinson has amassed 515 wickets at an average of 21.16. He recorded his 31st four-fer in the format with 4/24 in the 4th innings. In addition, he has picked 28 five-wicket hauls.
Duo
Key numbers for England's Archer and Tongue
Archer bagged 3/26 from 11.2 overs in the 2nd innings and then claimed 2/73 from 15 overs in the 4th.
With 5 scalps in the match, Archer has amassed 79 wickets from 22 matches at 28.25.
He also owns 219 wickets in FC cricket.
Meanwhile, Tongue also picked 5 scalps in this contest.
He collected 2/27 and 3/46. He now has 70 wickets from 14 matches at 26.47.
Abbas
Abbas enters Lord's Honours Board with fifer
Abbas made the prestigious Lord's Honours Board after taking a five-wicket haul against England in the match's 3rd innings.
Abbas's 5/57 (22-3-57-5) helped Pakistan bowl out England for 208.
Abbas became the fifth bowler to record a Test fifer for Pakistan at Lord's.
Overall, this was his eighth five-wicket haul in the format.
He owns 128 wickets from 32 Tests at 22.25. Abbas now has 25 wickets from seven Tests against England, all away from home, at an average of 22.25.
This was his maiden Test fifer against England.
Information
Abbas races to 907 wickets in First-Class cricket
Earlier in the match's 1st innings, Abbas completed 900 wickets in First-Class cricket, as mentioned above. With nine scalps in this contest, he now has 907 wickets from 222 matches (394 innings) at an average of 19-plus. He picked up his 58th five-wicket haul in FC cricket.
Shakeel
Saud Shakeel slams defiant 97 versus England
With this effort of 97, Shakeel now owns 1,934 runs from 25 matches (48 innings) at an average of 42.97.
He slammed his 11th fifty (100s: 4).
Earlier, he scored 16 runs in the 2nd innings of this contest.
In 8 matches versus England, Shakeel has amassed 758 runs at 50.53. He clocked his 6th fifty (100s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Shakeel now owns 669 runs in away matches (home of opposition) in his career. He has one hundred (50s: 3).
Information
Shakeel slams his 31st fifty in FC cricket
Playing his 99th match in First-Class cricket, Shakeel has amassed 7,137 runs at 46.64. He smashed his 31st fifty (100s: 23) from 171 innings.
Do you know?
Mohammad Ali finishes the match with 5 scalps for Pakistan
Ali finished the match with 5 scalps for Pakistan. He bagged 2/70 from 16.2 overs in the 3rd innings. Ali now owns 21 wickets from 8 matches at 40.52. Overall in FC cricket, he has 259 wickets.
Twitter Post
WTC!
Victory in the Lord's Test helps England over take Sri Lanka in the #WTC27 standings 🔥— ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2026
More ➡️ https://t.co/Ag5irO9kgu pic.twitter.com/Xnj16MjF4u