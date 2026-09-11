'Gen V' actor Asa Germann joins Marvel's 'X-Men' reboot

Angel, whose real name is Warren Worthington III, is a mutant with large wings that allow him to fly.

The character was first introduced in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's X-Men #1 in 1963.

In the past, Angel has been portrayed by Ben Foster and Cayden Boyd in Fox's X-Men: The Last Stand, and Ben Hardy in X-Men: Apocalypse as his evil alter ego, Archangel, with metal wings.