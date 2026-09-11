'Gen V' actor Asa Germann joins Marvel's 'X-Men' reboot
What's the story
Asa Germann, known for his role in Gen V, has been cast as the mutant Angel in Marvel's upcoming X-Men reboot, Variety confirmed. He will join an ensemble cast that includes Sadie Sink (Jean Grey), Kit Connor (Cyclops), Samara Weaving (Emma Frost), Inde Navarrette (Rogue), Christopher Abbott (Prof. X), and Maya Boyd (Storm). The cast announcement was made by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige at last month's D23 convention.
Character details
More about Angel in Marvel Comics
Angel, whose real name is Warren Worthington III, is a mutant with large wings that allow him to fly.
The character was first introduced in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's X-Men #1 in 1963.
In the past, Angel has been portrayed by Ben Foster and Cayden Boyd in Fox's X-Men: The Last Stand, and Ben Hardy in X-Men: Apocalypse as his evil alter ego, Archangel, with metal wings.
Career progression
Germann rose to fame with 'Gen V'
Germann rose to fame with Amazon Prime Video's superhero satire Gen V, a spin-off of The Boys.
He played Sam Riordan, a near-invulnerable hero with massive strength who attends Godolkin University.
Despite being brainwashed and turning against his friends in Season 2, he was eventually rescued by them.
Gen V was canceled earlier this year after two seasons.
Film details
Other details about the reboot
The X-Men reboot will also feature Adam Driver as the classic comic-book supervillain Mr. Sinister, who has the power of telepathy, telekinesis, shapeshifting, and more.
The film is being directed by Jake Schreier, known for his work on Thunderbolts.
It is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.