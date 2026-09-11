US proposes ending 60-day grace period for certain work visas
What's the story
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed to end the 60-day grace period for certain work visa holders, including H-1B, O-1, and L-1. The proposal would require foreign workers to leave the US immediately after losing or leaving their jobs unless they are authorized to stay. This change comes as part of a series of restrictive measures on the US legal immigration system under President Donald Trump.
Visa impact
Proposed rule will affect workers in several visa categories
The proposed rule will affect workers in several visa categories, including E-1, E-2, E-3, H-1B, H-1B1, L-1, and O-1.
The DHS said the removal of the grace period would reduce administrative burden by linking an alien's immigration status directly to their employment or activity basis.
It also noted that thousands could be affected by this change.
System overhaul
Proposal follows new $103,265 application fee for cap-subject H-1B visas
The proposal comes after the US government had earlier announced a new $103,265 application fee for cap-subject H-1B visas. This was after a previous $100,000 fee was vacated by a US court.
The new fee would also apply to other temporary work visa categories like O-1 visas for people with extraordinary ability and L-1 visas for executives, managers and specialized employees of multinational companies.
Public feedback
Immigration attorneys warn of far-reaching consequences of proposed rule
The proposed rule is open for public comment and will be finalized after considering feedback.
The DHS has acknowledged that the proposal could impose costs on foreign workers and said more foreign talent could also be issued notices to appear before immigration authorities.
Ana Gabriela Urizar, an immigration attorney at Manifest Law, emphasized that "the impact therefore would not fall only on immigrant families; employers and industries that depend on their skills would feel it as well."