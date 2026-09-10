3 Russian planes make 1st foreign landing at Noida airport
What's the story
In a historic first, three Russian military aircraft landed at the newly operational Noida Airport on Tuesday morning. The planes, including a military transport aircraft, IL-76, touched down around 5:30am. The aircraft carried a Russian advance team and military officials who are likely in India for preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit for the BRICS summit in New Delhi.
Extended stay
Aircraft to stay till Wednesday
The three Russian military aircraft remained at Noida Airport throughout Wednesday, India Today reported.
Indian security personnel and Russian teams are jointly overseeing the arrangements surrounding their presence.
India will host the 18th BRICS Summit, which will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam.
International event
Putin's visit to India for BRICS summit
The BRICS Summit will see the participation of several heads of state and government, including Russian President Putin.
His visit is expected to include bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11.
Defense cooperation between India and Russia is likely to be a key agenda during these talks, especially concerning military-technical cooperation.
Defense talks
Russia assures fulfillment of S-400 commitments
The discussions are likely to focus on the delivery of remaining S-400 air defense systems and potential cooperation on the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.
Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has publicly indicated that military-technical cooperation will be an important part of these discussions.
He assured that Russia would fulfill its commitments regarding the S-400 systems, saying, "Russia is capable of fulfilling its obligations, and they will be fulfilled."
Defense evolution
Russia expanding fighter aircraft cooperation with India
India signed a $5.43-billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 Triumf systems, three of which have already been delivered. The remaining two are expected by 2026.
Beyond this, Russia is looking to expand fighter aircraft cooperation with India, especially on the Su-57 project.
This comes as India's defense procurement base expands beyond traditional partners like Russia to include the US, France, and Israel.