Snoop Dogg biopic casts SwayvoTwain as icon Notorious B.I.G.
What's the story
The upcoming biopic on rapper Snoop Dogg has announced its supporting cast. Per a report by Variety, SwayvoTwain will play the role of Christopher Wallace, aka the Notorious B.I.G. The film also stars Bentley Green as RBX and G Perico as Big Reecie Cup. Meanwhile, Jonathan Daviss will lead the cast in this Universal production, which has been described as the "definitive biopic of the entertainment mogul and icon."
Cast details
About the supporting cast members
SwayvoTwain, whose real name is Michael D'Angelo Archer II, is a recording artist and performer.
He is the son of late musicians Angie Stone and D'Angelo.
Green began his career as a performer at a young age before moving into scripted television roles in the AMC series 61st Street and the Hulu comedy White Men Can't Jump.
Perico is an LA-based recording artist and actor known for his work on Kings of L.A., Queen of Manhattan, and She Ball.
Production details
Production details and release date
Snoop is being produced by the rapper himself, along with Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment and Allan Mandelbaum.
The film will feature music from Dogg's extensive catalog and is the first project under Death Row Pictures's overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios.
Directed by Craig Brewer, it is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2027.
Ensemble cast
Other notable actors in the film
The Snoop biopic also features a star-studded ensemble cast.
Myles Bullock Be plays Dr. Dre, Lauren London plays Dogg's late mother Beverly Tate, and Camron Jones portrays Tupac Shakur.
Other notable actors include Algee Smith as Warren G, Tre Hale as Suge Knight, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Dogg's wife Shante Broadus, Olly Sholotan as Kurupt, and Corey Champagne as Nate Dogg.