Snoop Dogg biopic casts SwayvoTwain as icon Notorious B.I.G.

SwayvoTwain, whose real name is Michael D'Angelo Archer II, is a recording artist and performer.

He is the son of late musicians Angie Stone and D'Angelo.

Green began his career as a performer at a young age before moving into scripted television roles in the AMC series 61st Street and the Hulu comedy White Men Can't Jump.

Perico is an LA-based recording artist and actor known for his work on Kings of L.A., Queen of Manhattan, and She Ball.