DMK MLAs removed from Assembly amid ruckus over Vijay's remarks 

Vijay had accused the earlier DMK regime of collecting "party funds" from contractors, citing an ED document.

Citing an ED document, he alleged that contractors were made to pay 7.5% to 10% of contract values as "party funds." He alleged that the money was collected from contractors executing works under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

He also alleged that then Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin were among the alleged beneficiaries in the ED document.