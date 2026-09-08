DMK MLAs removed from Assembly amid ruckus over Vijay's remarks
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu Assembly was thrown into disarray on Tuesday after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLAs protested against Chief Minister Vijay's remarks on the previous DMK regime. The CM had cited an Enforcement Directorate (ED) document to level corruption charges against the previous DMK government. DMK MLAs raised slogans and surrounded Speaker JCD Prabhakar's podium, demanding that Vijay's remarks be expunged. The Speaker rejected the demand, following which the MLAs continued their protest. He then ordered their eviction.
Corruption claims
CM Vijay accused DMK of corruption
Vijay had accused the earlier DMK regime of collecting "party funds" from contractors, citing an ED document.
Citing an ED document, he alleged that contractors were made to pay 7.5% to 10% of contract values as "party funds." He alleged that the money was collected from contractors executing works under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.
He also alleged that then Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin were among the alleged beneficiaries in the ED document.
Assembly disruption
DMK, ruling party MLAs clash over ED document allegations
DMK Whip EV Velu had objected to Vijay's remarks, arguing they were against Assembly rules.
He also raised concerns over the CM's reference to the Sarkaria Commission report on allegations related to the Veeranam water supply scheme.
Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar defended Vijay's statements, saying they were based on official ED documents and the Sarkaria Commission report.
Eviction order
Speaker defends Vijay's remarks as 'information in the public domain'
Speaker JCD Prabhakar also defended Vijay's remarks as information in the public domain. "He only spoke about ED information which is on public domain," the Speaker said.
He also told one of the protesting MLAs to "get out" after he approached him.
As the sloganeering continued, the Speaker directed Assembly marshals to remove the protesting DMK MLAs from the House.