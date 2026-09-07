Will Rinku Singh get KKR captaincy following triumphant UPT20 campaign?
What's the story
Star Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has staked his claim for the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He led Meerut Mavericks to victory in the UPT20 League, defeating Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Lucknow Falcons by 94 runs in the final. The match was held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Despite scoring just one run in the game, Rinku's leadership skills shone through as his team posted a massive total of 203/7 in their innings.
Leadership credentials
Rinku's captaincy record in UPT20 League
In the 2026 UPT20 League, Rinku captained Meerut Mavericks in 10 matches, winning nine of them.
He was KKR's vice-captain in the last IPL season, playing all 14 matches under Ajinkya Rahane.
With Rahane retiring from all formats of cricket, KKR is on the lookout for a new captain.
Given his long association with KKR and impressive performance record, Rinku could be a potential candidate for the role.
Career highlights
Rinku's impressive IPL career with KKR
Rinku has been a part of KKR in the IPL for nearly 10 years, playing all 73 matches for the franchise since his debut in 2018.
He has scored a total of 1,394 runs in these matches at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 145.96. In the last IPL season, he was KKR's highest run-scorer, scoring 295 runs while striking at 148.98.
His performance also included a memorable innings in 2023, where he hit Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal for five sixes in the last five balls to win the match for his team at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Past achievements
Rinku done an able job as captain in domestic cricket
If appointed, Rinku would come with a decent captaincy experience and an impressive record.
He had also led Meerut Mavericks to the UPT20 title in 2024 and was the runner-up in 2025, winning 13 out of their 18 matches over two seasons.
He has also been captaining Uttar Pradesh in List A cricket since taking over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar before the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Alternate options
Other potential options for KKR
Another possible candidate is Sunil Narine, who has been with KKR since 2012.
The 38-year-old is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history among overseas bowlers.
Despite never having captained KKR, he remains an integral part of the team.
Rovman Powell, who led West Indies in T20Is between 2022 and 2024, is also a potential option.
He played two matches for KKR in IPL 2025 and 11 in IPL 2026.