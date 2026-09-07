Will Rinku Singh get KKR captaincy following triumphant UPT20 campaign? 

In the 2026 UPT20 League, Rinku captained Meerut Mavericks in 10 matches, winning nine of them.

He was KKR's vice-captain in the last IPL season, playing all 14 matches under Ajinkya Rahane.

With Rahane retiring from all formats of cricket, KKR is on the lookout for a new captain.

Given his long association with KKR and impressive performance record, Rinku could be a potential candidate for the role.