Creative Arts Emmys: Shailene Woodley, Rob Reiner among Night-2 winners

David Harbour and Linda Cardellini won Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor and Actress for DTF St. Louis.

Rob Reiner (The Bear) and Betty Gilpin (Widow's Bay) were named Best Comedy Guest Actor and Actress, respectively.

Ernest Harden Jr. (The Pitt) and Shailene Woodley (Paradise) took home the awards for Best Drama Guest Actor and Actress, respectively. It was Woodley's first Emmy win.