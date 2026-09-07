Creative Arts Emmys: Shailene Woodley, Rob Reiner among Night-2 winners
What's the story
The second night of the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held over the weekend at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrated scripted television. The awards honored guest acting in comedy and drama, along with categories for costumes, editing, sound, and cinematography. Widow's Bay picked up eight awards, followed by DTF St. Louis (six), Spider-Noir (five), and The Pitt (four). Here are all the winners from Night 2!
Major winners
Best Supporting Actor/Actress (Limited/Movie) and Guest Actor/Actress (Comedy)
David Harbour and Linda Cardellini won Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor and Actress for DTF St. Louis.
Rob Reiner (The Bear) and Betty Gilpin (Widow's Bay) were named Best Comedy Guest Actor and Actress, respectively.
Ernest Harden Jr. (The Pitt) and Shailene Woodley (Paradise) took home the awards for Best Drama Guest Actor and Actress, respectively. It was Woodley's first Emmy win.
Other winners
Best movie, best animated program, directing, and writing
The award for Best Movie went to Remarkably Bright Creatures, while South Park bagged the Best Animated Program.
Julie Andrews won Best Character Voice-Over Performance for Bridgerton.
In the directing category, DTF St. Louis triumphed in Best Limited/Movie Directing and Writing, while Widow's Bay won Best Casting for a Comedy Series.
The Pitt took home the award for Best Casting in a Drama Series.
Technical triumphs
Cinematography and editing in scripted categories
DTF St. Louis won Best Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, while Spider-Noir bagged the award for Best Cinematography in a One-Hour Series.
In terms of editing, Hacks won Best Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series, while Pluribus took home the award for Best Picture Editing in a Drama Series.
The awards also recognized individual achievements in animation with Eyes of Wakanda and Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal winning.
Makeup and hairstyling
Hairstyling and makeup (Non-Prosthetic/Prosthetic)
Margo's Got Money Troubles won the awards for Best Contemporary Hairstyling and Best Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic).
Bridgerton took home the award for Best Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling, while Palm Royale won for Best Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic).
The Pitt bagged the award for Best Prosthetic Makeup.
Sound awards
Sound mixing and sound editing
Widow's Bay won Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour), while Spider-Noir took home the award for Best Sound Editing in a One-Hour Series.
Beef was recognized for Best Sound Editing in a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special.
Widow's Bay also won Best Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour), with Pluribus winning the same award for a One-Hour series.
Special effects and stunts
Special visual effects and stunt performance
Stranger Things won the award for Best Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie, while Spider-Noir bagged the award for Best Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode.
In stunt coordination, Spider-Noir won for Comedy Programming, while The Boys took home the award for Drama Programming.
Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was recognized for Best Stunt Performance.
A week after the Creative Arts Awards, the Primetime Emmy Awards will be telecast live on NBC.