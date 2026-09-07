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Home / News / Entertainment News / Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath dies at 63
Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath dies at 63
R Sarath was 63

Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath dies at 63

By Isha Sharma
Sep 07, 2026
11:06 am
What's the story

R Sarath, a renowned Malayalam filmmaker, has died at the age of 63. He passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, reported Mathrubhumi. He was reportedly under treatment for kidney-related ailments. The director is known for his critically acclaimed films such as Sayahnam, Sheelabathi, Sthithi, and Buddhanum Chaplinum Chirikkunnu.﻿ Among them, Sayahnam received considerable critical appreciation and bagged seven Kerala State Film Awards.

Filmmaking journey

Began career with documentaries

Sarath reportedly began his cinematic journey with documentaries, focusing on art, culture and heritage.

One of his significant works was The Painted Epics, where he discovered rare mural paintings linked to legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma.

His research on Kerala's mural tradition also earned him national recognition.

In 1996, he was awarded a Junior Fellowship by the Department of Culture, Government of India.

Career highlights

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film

Sarath's career was marked by several national and state-level accolades.

He won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director and the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam, among others.

His other notable work includes Bhumikku Oru Charamagitam, a documentary short based on a poem by celebrated Malayalam poet ONV Kurup.

The film dealt with environmental issues and feminine aesthetics.

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Education and roles

Education and early career

According to his official website, Sarath was a postgraduate in English Literature with formal training in Film Production and Journalism.

He honed his filmmaking skills under the tutelage of acclaimed director Shaji N Karun and Swiss director Markoos Imhoof.

He later held various key positions outside feature filmmaking, retiring as Deputy Director of the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Kerala.

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Additional roles

He was associated with India's 1st prestigious multimedia project

Sarath was also associated with Geet Govinda, India's first prestigious multimedia project, as its visual director.

The project was a collaboration between the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi, and the multimedia design team at Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, USA.

May he rest in peace.

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