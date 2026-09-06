Chinese pharma major sells 4.55% Gland Pharma stake for ₹2,121cr

The stake sale has reduced Fosun Pharma's shareholding in Gland Pharma from 51.77% to 47.22%.

A number of domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign investors bought the shares at the same price.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund was the largest buyer, acquiring nearly 1.7% (27.93 lakh shares) for ₹789.47 crore, while Axis Mutual Fund bought 13.57 lakh shares for ₹383.57 crore, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 10.39 lakh shares worth ₹293.68 crore in the deal.