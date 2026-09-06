Adani Defence to offer ammunition for India's AK-203 rifles

Established in 2019 under an India-Russia intergovernmental agreement, IRRPL is tasked with manufacturing AK-203 rifles for the Indian Armed Forces.

The joint venture has Indian shareholders Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd and Munitions India Ltd, along with Russian shareholders Concern Kalashnikov and Rosoboronexport.

The Ministry of Defence has identified IRRPL as the joint venture responsible for indigenous production of these rifles at its Korwa facility in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district.