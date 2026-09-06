Adani Defence to offer ammunition for India's AK-203 rifles
What's the story
Adani Defence and Aerospace has inked a five-year deal with Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt Ltd (IRRPL) to supply home-made 7.62x39 mm ammunition for AK-203 assault rifles. The agreement will create an integrated domestic supply chain for the India-Russia rifle program, with Adani Defence providing small-caliber ammunition over the contract period. This partnership links rifle production by IRRPL and ammo manufacturing by Adani Defence within India's defense manufacturing ecosystem.
Joint venture
IRRPL's role in AK-203 rifle production
Established in 2019 under an India-Russia intergovernmental agreement, IRRPL is tasked with manufacturing AK-203 rifles for the Indian Armed Forces.
The joint venture has Indian shareholders Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd and Munitions India Ltd, along with Russian shareholders Concern Kalashnikov and Rosoboronexport.
The Ministry of Defence has identified IRRPL as the joint venture responsible for indigenous production of these rifles at its Korwa facility in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district.
Local production
Significance of the Adani Defence and IRRPL agreement
The latest agreement between Adani Defence and IRRPL will expand the domestic manufacturing footprint around the AK-203 program.
It pairs locally produced rifles with locally manufactured ammunition, strengthening domestic capabilities across the small-arms supply chain.
The deal also supports the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance in defense manufacturing by reducing reliance on external sources for a key consumable required for weapon systems.