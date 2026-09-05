This IIT-developed device makes older diesel vehicles almost BS6 compliant
What's the story
In a major move, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that owners of older diesel trucks and buses will soon be allowed to get their vehicles retrofitted with a low-cost emission-control device. The device, which costs between ₹4,000-5,000, is based on an innovation from IIT Delhi. It can reduce particulate matter emissions by up to 90% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 60%, bringing older BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles closer to BS-VI emission standards.
Device details
A look at retrofit emission-control device
The retrofit emission-control device (RECD) is a cost-effective solution for bringing older diesel vehicles in line with stricter BS-VI standards.
Gadkari announced the development at an event hosted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
He said that the technology has been successfully tested and is now ready for commercial use on BS-III, BS-IV, and other older diesel vehicles.
Pollution control
Complementing existing scrappage scheme
The retrofit device is part of a wider strategy to tackle pollution from old heavy vehicles.
It will complement the government's existing scheme to scrap and replace heavily polluting ones.
Gadkari said that truck and bus owners who are not yet due for scrapping now have an affordable way to reduce their emissions and keep their vehicles compliant with new standards.
Standardization
Ministry working on Automotive Industry Standard 228
To ensure a uniform rollout of the retrofit devices, the road transport ministry is working on notifying Automotive Industry Standard 228.
The standard will define the technical specifications and performance requirements that these devices will have to meet before they can be commercially fitted.
This move is aimed at ensuring that all retrofitted vehicles meet the same emission standards.