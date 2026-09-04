Microsoft will let you use Xbox Cloud Gaming without subscription
What's the story
Microsoft is making a major shift in its Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Starting in November, the tech giant will offer a pay-as-you-go option to access the platform. This means you won't have to subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass monthly plan anymore. The new model is aimed at those who don't use cloud gaming enough to justify a subscription.
User experience
How the new pay-as-you-go model will work
The new pay-as-you-go model will let players buy cloud playtime hours through the Xbox Store. They can then stream eligible games they own on supported devices.
"This will provide another option for people who want occasional access to cloud gaming or do not want a recurring Game Pass subscription," said the Xbox team.
Subscription changes
Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have a monthly limit
Along with the pay-as-you-go model, Microsoft is also introducing some major restrictions on cloud gaming for Game Pass subscribers.
Ultimate subscribers will now be limited to just 15 hours per month, while Premium subscribers get 10 hours and Game Pass Essential users a measly 5 hours.
This change could force many Game Pass users to buy hourly bundles or use cloud gaming less often than before.
Market strategy
Testing free, ad-supported cloud gaming for Xbox Insiders
The pay-as-you-go option appears to be aimed at gamers who don't own an Xbox console or those who mostly play on their phones.
Microsoft is also testing free, ad-supported cloud gaming for Xbox Insiders as part of its efforts to make cloud gaming more accessible to people without an Xbox.
Growth goals
Microsoft's goal to expand Xbox ecosystem
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has set an ambitious goal for the company: to make Xbox "one of the few companies that entertains more than a billion people each day."
Microsoft has been trying to lure more players into its Xbox ecosystem through cloud and mobile gaming for years now. The new pay-as-you-go model is part of these efforts.