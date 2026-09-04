Anthropic seeks $15B debt arrangement ahead of IPO
What's the story
Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm and the creator of the Claude chatbot, is in the final stages of securing a $15 billion pre-initial public offering (IPO) credit facility, according to Bloomberg. The move comes as part of its preparations for an upcoming IPO. Morgan Stanley is leading the process with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. also playing key roles in this financial arrangement.
Financial strategy
Loan facility to be significantly larger than last year's
The AI firm is looking to raise as much as SpaceX or even more in its IPO.
Barclays Plc and Wells Fargo & Co. are also expected to play major roles in the loan arrangement.
Other banks involved include Bank of America Corp. Deutsche Bank AG, Royal Bank of Canada, and UBS Group AG.
The credit facility is significantly larger than the $2.5 billion five-year facility that Anthropic secured last year with Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, among others.
Market influence
Anthropic's revenue projected to exceed $65 billion annually
Anthropic is on track to generate an annual revenue of over $65 billion, more than seven times its pace at the end of last year.
The AI race has already heated up the IPO market, with US listings raising $160.6 billion this year alone.
This is the highest amount raised in a single year since 2021, excluding blank-check firms and other financial vehicles.