Anthropic seeks $15B debt arrangement ahead of IPO

The AI firm is looking to raise as much as SpaceX or even more in its IPO.

Barclays Plc and Wells Fargo & Co. are also expected to play major roles in the loan arrangement.

Other banks involved include Bank of America Corp. Deutsche Bank AG, Royal Bank of Canada, and UBS Group AG.

The credit facility is significantly larger than the $2.5 billion five-year facility that Anthropic secured last year with Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, among others.