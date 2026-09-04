Delhi weather: IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning, rain on Friday
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather with intermittent rain and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR on Friday. The IMD said that one or two spells of very light to light rain are expected at many places, with moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at a few places from morning to afternoon. Another spell of very light to light rain is likely toward the night.
Rainfall warning
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms expected
The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on September 4.
The warning extends to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other parts of North India.
For Delhi specifically, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected on September 5.
Conditions are likely to improve from September 6 onward, with only very light rain possible before partly cloudy skies return.
Weather system
Low-pressure area persists over northeast Madhya Pradesh
The forecast comes as a well-marked low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas continues to persist.
The system is likely to move across southern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining northern Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.
The cyclonic circulation associated with this weather system extends up to 7.6km above mean sea level.
Regional forecast
Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in central India
In central India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh on September 4.
Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in parts of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.
In east and northeast India, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Bihar, parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Thunderstorms with lightning are also predicted for Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of the eastern region.
Southern forecast
Rainfall and thunderstorms predicted in South India
In South India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana.
The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h over parts of Andhra Pradesh.
Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40km/h are likely over Rajasthan.