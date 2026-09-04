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Delhi weather: IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning, rain on Friday
Rainfall likely to continue through the weekend

Delhi weather: IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning, rain on Friday

By Snehil Singh
Sep 04, 2026
11:21 am
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather with intermittent rain and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR on Friday. The IMD said that one or two spells of very light to light rain are expected at many places, with moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at a few places from morning to afternoon. Another spell of very light to light rain is likely toward the night.

Rainfall warning

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms expected

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on September 4.

The warning extends to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other parts of North India.

For Delhi specifically, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected on September 5.

Conditions are likely to improve from September 6 onward, with only very light rain possible before partly cloudy skies return.

Weather system

Low-pressure area persists over northeast Madhya Pradesh

The forecast comes as a well-marked low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas continues to persist.

The system is likely to move across southern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining northern Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

The cyclonic circulation associated with this weather system extends up to 7.6km above mean sea level.

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Regional forecast

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in central India

In central India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh on September 4.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in parts of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

In east and northeast India, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Bihar, parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also predicted for Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of the eastern region.

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Southern forecast

Rainfall and thunderstorms predicted in South India

In South India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h over parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40km/h are likely over Rajasthan.

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