Delhi weather: IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning, rain on Friday

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on September 4.

The warning extends to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other parts of North India.

For Delhi specifically, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected on September 5.

Conditions are likely to improve from September 6 onward, with only very light rain possible before partly cloudy skies return.