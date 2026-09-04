India-Belgium firms sign defense deals spanning rockets, drones, tank turrets
What's the story
Indian and Belgian companies have signed a series of defense agreements covering a wide range of technologies. The deals were finalized during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. The discussions included maritime security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, with both leaders emphasizing their partnership's foundation on mutual trust and respect.
Deal details
Agreements cover a wide range of defense technologies
The agreements signed between Indian and Belgian defense firms include technologies such as ammunition, rockets, unmanned maritime systems, mine warfare equipment, weaponry, drones, counter-drone systems, air-defense software, and armored-vehicle systems.
A letter of intent was also signed between the two ministries of defense, "establishing a framework for regular exchanges, staff talks, education and training, research cooperation, and defense-industrial partnerships...," India's foreign ministry said.
Ongoing collaboration
Collaboration on various defense projects already underway
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said that both countries are already working together on several defense projects.
These include light tanks for mountainous areas, mine-countermeasure vessels for the Indian Navy, drones, sensors, handguns and munitions.
The production of these items is expected to involve companies and workers from both nations.
Strategic partnership
Defense cooperation a 'key pillar' of India-Belgium relationship: Modi
Prime Minister Modi called defense cooperation a "key pillar" of the India-Belgium relationship.
He said both countries had agreed to strengthen military exchanges and training, with government and industry-level agreements opening up opportunities for co-development and co-production.
He highlighted the Zorawar tank as an example of advanced defense equipment being developed through this collaboration.
Manufacturing project
Kalyani Strategic Systems, Thales to manufacture rocket systems in India
According to the Hindu Business Line, Kalyani Strategic Systems and France-based Thales have agreed to set up an industrial capability for manufacturing 70mm rocket systems in India.
The first fully assembled rocket is expected by early 2027.
L&T and Exail Belgium are collaborating on mine countermeasure vessels and autonomous naval mine-hunting systems. Aside from that, L&T and John Cockerill Defense will collaborate on armored vehicle technology, including projects related to India's Zorawar Light Tank program.
Economic ties
Modi, De Wever discuss expanding economic ties as well
Apart from defense cooperation, Modi and De Wever also discussed expanding economic ties.
They agreed to double bilateral trade over five years and set up an Investment Fast-Track Mechanism for Belgian companies in India.
"Both leaders also discussed issues of regional peace and security and acknowledged the need for maritime security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific. They reiterated that the partnership between India and Belgium is based on shared values of mutual trust and respect," the defense ministry said.