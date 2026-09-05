Have 5 years to live: Bruce Campbell on cancer battle
What's the story
Hollywood actor Bruce Campbell, known for his role in the Evil Dead franchise, has revealed that his doctor has given him a prognosis of about five years to live following a cancer diagnosis. The 68-year-old actor shared this update on The Adam Carolla Show, saying he intends to "live with it, not die from it." He did not disclose the type of cancer he has but said that "the current thing is a five-year deal. Give or take."
Mental health impact
More mental impact than physical
Campbell revealed that the diagnosis has affected him more mentally than physically.
He said, "It's really aside from the medical crap, it's a fascinating thing that takes place because it messes with your head too."
"Cancer creeps me out because of the ancillary stuff that it does. It's not just...you don't die from cancer. You die from what cancer does to you."
Health journey
Campbell's health journey and newfound appreciation for life
Campbell described his health journey as a "whack-a-mole life," where cancer "compromises things inside your body, and you have to deal with it."
He told TheWrap, "My phrase is 'It's a whack-a-mole-life.' Cancer's kind of weird. It invades your world, does stuff to you, and then you address it."
Despite the challenges, Campbell has found "appreciation for the present" through this experience.
Career focus
Currently promoting 'Ernie & Emma'
Despite his health challenges, Campbell is currently promoting his latest film, Ernie & Emma.
The movie is on an 18-date tour of Alamo Drafthouse locations and will run until November 14 in Littleton, Colorado.
The actor told Carolla that he felt mentally free and clear while promoting this movie.
Campbell had previously canceled several planned fan-convention appearances but hopes to return to professional activities after treatment.
The actor's recent projects include Hysteria! and Invincible.