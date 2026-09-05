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Home / News / Entertainment News / Have 5 years to live: Bruce Campbell on cancer battle
Have 5 years to live: Bruce Campbell on cancer battle
Bruce Campbell is 68 years old

Have 5 years to live: Bruce Campbell on cancer battle

By Isha Sharma
Sep 05, 2026
11:24 am
What's the story

Hollywood actor Bruce Campbell, known for his role in the Evil Dead franchise, has revealed that his doctor has given him a prognosis of about five years to live following a cancer diagnosis. The 68-year-old actor shared this update on The Adam Carolla Show, saying he intends to "live with it, not die from it." He did not disclose the type of cancer he has but said that "the current thing is a five-year deal. Give or take."

Mental health impact

More mental impact than physical

Campbell revealed that the diagnosis has affected him more mentally than physically.

He said, "It's really aside from the medical crap, it's a fascinating thing that takes place because it messes with your head too."

"Cancer creeps me out because of the ancillary stuff that it does. It's not just...you don't die from cancer. You die from what cancer does to you."

Health journey

Campbell's health journey and newfound appreciation for life

Campbell described his health journey as a "whack-a-mole life," where cancer "compromises things inside your body, and you have to deal with it."

He told TheWrap, "My phrase is 'It's a whack-a-mole-life.' Cancer's kind of weird. It invades your world, does stuff to you, and then you address it."

Despite the challenges, Campbell has found "appreciation for the present" through this experience.

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Career focus

Currently promoting 'Ernie & Emma'

Despite his health challenges, Campbell is currently promoting his latest film, Ernie & Emma.

The movie is on an 18-date tour of Alamo Drafthouse locations and will run until November 14 in Littleton, Colorado.

The actor told Carolla that he felt mentally free and clear while promoting this movie.

Campbell had previously canceled several planned fan-convention appearances but hopes to return to professional activities after treatment.

The actor's recent projects include Hysteria! and Invincible.

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