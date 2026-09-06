Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti confirmed for 'BB 20'; watch promo
What's the story
The much-awaited Season 20 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to premiere on September 6. Ahead of the grand launch, makers released a new promo featuring actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, who was a contestant in Season 4. This time around, though, he's not competing. He visited the sets to encourage his daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, who will participate in Bigg Boss 20.
Promo details
Promo: Khan advises Rhiti
The promo begins with Tiwari entering the stage while singing a song.
Khan jokes about his desire to return to the show, but Tiwari clarifies that he's only there to drop off Rhiti.
She then takes the stage and performs a song.
Khan humorously advises her: "Ghar ke andar, ande lo lekar kabhi fight nahi karna (Do not fight over eggs when inside the house)."
He also added, "Ae baap pe mat jaana."
Meme moment
What is the 'baap' reference?
Khan's "baap pe mat jaana" advice is a nod to Tiwari's infamous fight with Dolly Bindra in Bigg Boss 4 over eggs.
Their argument over breakfast leftovers turned into a memorable meme moment when Tiwari said, "Kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahi hai (The kitchen doesn't belong to anyone's father)," and Bindra retorted, "Baap pe bolna nahi."
Show details
Everything to know about 'Bigg Boss 20'
The Bigg Boss house this season has been designed with elements from Alice in Wonderland.
It features a shark-themed pool, a giant pink teapot that pours into a couch, and a hot-air balloon converted into seating.
The show will have two secret rooms and 104 cameras monitoring the contestants.
Rumored participants include Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi, Faissal Khan, Qazi Touqeer, and Uditi Singh, among others.