Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti confirmed for 'BB 20'; watch promo

The promo begins with Tiwari entering the stage while singing a song.

Khan jokes about his desire to return to the show, but Tiwari clarifies that he's only there to drop off Rhiti.

She then takes the stage and performs a song.

Khan humorously advises her: "Ghar ke andar, ande lo lekar kabhi fight nahi karna (Do not fight over eggs when inside the house)."

He also added, "Ae baap pe mat jaana."