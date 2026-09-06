This vintage 1930s limousine lookalike is now up for grabs
What's the story
A unique wedding car, which looks like a vintage 1930s limousine, has been spotted on Bring A Trailer. The vehicle, a 1996 Imperial Landaulette, is an unusual combination of classic styling and modern engineering. While it may look like an old-fashioned motor carriage with a folding landau top for the newlyweds to wave from, its underpinnings are actually those of a London taxi.
Mechanical details
It features a Nissan-sourced diesel mill
The Imperial Landaulette is built on the chassis of an Austin FX4 Fairway Driver London taxi cab.
It features a Nissan-sourced diesel engine and a four-speed automatic transmission, making it more reliable than century-old wedding cars that could break down easily.
The vehicle's design includes oval opera windows, a folding roof section at the back, and an interior of white tufted leather with rhinestone buttons.
Auction information
Built-in holder for a bucket of ice
The Imperial Landaulette also has a built-in holder for a bucket of ice with a champagne bottle in it.
The naturally aspirated 2.7-liter engine produces around 85hp, powering the rear wheels through that four-speed automatic transmission.
If you're looking for something different from the usual Lincolns or Cadillacs for weddings, this Landaulette could be a perfect addition to your fleet.
The auction for this unique vehicle ends on September 8.