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Home / News / Auto News / This vintage 1930s limousine lookalike is now up for grabs
This vintage 1930s limousine lookalike is now up for grabs
The auction for this unique vehicle ends on September 8

This vintage 1930s limousine lookalike is now up for grabs

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 06, 2026
11:20 am
What's the story

A unique wedding car, which looks like a vintage 1930s limousine, has been spotted on Bring A Trailer. The vehicle, a 1996 Imperial Landaulette, is an unusual combination of classic styling and modern engineering. While it may look like an old-fashioned motor carriage with a folding landau top for the newlyweds to wave from, its underpinnings are actually those of a London taxi.

Mechanical details

It features a Nissan-sourced diesel mill

The Imperial Landaulette is built on the chassis of an Austin FX4 Fairway Driver London taxi cab.

It features a Nissan-sourced diesel engine and a four-speed automatic transmission, making it more reliable than century-old wedding cars that could break down easily.

The vehicle's design includes oval opera windows, a folding roof section at the back, and an interior of white tufted leather with rhinestone buttons.

Auction information

Built-in holder for a bucket of ice

The Imperial Landaulette also has a built-in holder for a bucket of ice with a champagne bottle in it.

The naturally aspirated 2.7-liter engine produces around 85hp, powering the rear wheels through that four-speed automatic transmission.

If you're looking for something different from the usual Lincolns or Cadillacs for weddings, this Landaulette could be a perfect addition to your fleet.

The auction for this unique vehicle ends on September 8.

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