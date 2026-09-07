Polls in UP, 4 other states likely in February-March
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to hold assembly elections in five poll-bound states, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, in February-March next year. The decision comes after the advancement of the population enumeration phase of Census 2027 in Uttar Pradesh, non-snow-bound areas of Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa. Meanwhile, the first phase of Census, the houselisting phase, has been deferred in Manipur.
Election schedule
Assembly term end dates
Among the five states, Manipur's assembly term ends first on March 13, 2027.
This is followed by Goa on March 14, Punjab on March 16, Uttarakhand on March 28, and Uttar Pradesh on May 22.
The ECI is expected to hold elections before the earliest assembly expiry date in line with past practices of conducting polls six months before assembly term end dates.
Polling phases
Polling to likely start in February or early March
Given the size and population of Uttar Pradesh, the upcoming elections are likely to be conducted in multiple phases.
However, if the ECI decides to limit it to two phases like in Bihar, polling could start as early as February or early March.
The poll announcement for these elections may come in January 2027, The Times of India reported.
Logistical coordination
Why has Census been advanced?
The central government has decided to advance the population enumeration phase of Census 2027 in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, non-snow-bound areas of Uttarakhand, and Goa.
This will be done from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027, with January 5 as the reference date.
This decision is aimed at avoiding logistical challenges that would arise due to a clash between the usual timeline for Census and assembly elections.