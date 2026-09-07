Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir' wins big at Emmys right after cancellation
What's the story
The recently canceled series Spider-Noir has bagged five awards at Sunday's Creative Arts Emmys. The show, featuring Nicolas Cage in his first regular TV role, was axed by Prime Video/MGM+ earlier this week after its May premiere. Despite this setback, it scored big at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 6 (Monday morning IST) with wins in stunt coordination for comedy programming and sound editing for a one-hour comedy or drama series, among others.
Award details
'Tell me who to call': Crew on cancellation reversal hopes
The series also won for title design, special visual effects in a single episode, and cinematography for a series.
Supervising stunt coordinator Freddy Bouciegues and stunt coordinator Hugh Aodh O'Brien humorously addressed the unexpected timing of their wins backstage.
When asked if they hoped Prime Video would reverse its cancellation decision, Bouciegues reportedly quipped, "Tell me who to call, I'll ask them."
Show details
Series starred Cage as Ben Reilly
Spider-Noir, which told the story of Cage's character Ben Reilly, a struggling private investigator in 1930s New York, was part of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios's plan to expand Marvel character stories under the Sony Pictures banner.
The series also starred Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson.
Production team
Know more about the series and its creators
The show was co-showrun and executive produced by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot.
Harry Bradbeer directed and executive produced the first two episodes, while Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were among the executive producers for Lord Miller.
Aditya Sood, Dan Shear, Amy Pascal (for Pascal Pictures), Cage, and Pavlina Hatoupis also served as executive producers.
The Creative Arts Emmys are usually held a week before the Primetime Emmys. An edited version of the two-day event will be televised later.