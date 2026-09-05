Prime Video cancels 'Spider-Noir' after 1 season
What's the story
Prime Video has decided not to renew the superhero series Spider-Noir for a second season, despite its initial success. The show, starring Nicolas Cage as a private investigator in 1930s New York who doubles as the city's only superhero, was part of a multi-title deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television. It received critical acclaim with a 92% critics score and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Awards recognition
'Spider-Noir' received 11 Emmy nominations
The series also bagged 11 Emmy Award nominations, the most for any Prime Video series in 2026.
It was Amazon's second Marvel-adjacent project ordered under a deal with Sony Pictures Television to create live-action shows based on characters from Sony's Spider-Man universe.
Despite its initial success, Spider-Noir didn't maintain the same viewership levels as other recent Prime Video releases such as Off Campus and Reacher.
Cancelation factors
High production costs may have influenced the decision
The high production costs of Spider-Noir, which filmed both color and black-and-white versions, likely influenced the decision.
Streamers often base their renewal decisions on a cost vs. performance ratio, which may not have favored Spider-Noir despite its initial success.
Notably, Season 1 wrapped up most of the storyline with only a few loose ends.
Despite its cancellation, the Amazon-Sony TV partnership will continue with several projects in development, one of which is reportedly close to a series order.
Show details
Cast and crew of 'Spider-Noir'
Apart from Cage, Spider-Noir also starred Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson.
Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot were the co-showrunners and executive producers of the series.
They developed it with the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.
The show was directed by Harry Bradbeer, who also executive produced its first two episodes.