Late Rob Reiner wins Emmy for 'The Bear'
What's the story
Late Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner has been posthumously awarded an Emmy Award for his role in The Bear. The late star won the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the second night of the 2026 Emmy Awards. He was up against stiff competition from Michael J. Fox and Brett Goldstein (Shrinking), Hamish Linklater (Widow's Bay), Christopher McDonald (Hacks), and Connor Storrie (Saturday Night Live).
Record-breaking achievement
Historic win for Reiner
Reiner's win is a historic one as it breaks the record for the longest gap between acting Emmy wins.
The late actor had not won an Emmy since 1978, when he bagged his second consecutive supporting actor award for All in the Family.
His 48-year gap between wins beats Carl Reiner's previous record of 37 years, which was set in guest comedy acting.
Last role
Reiner's role in 'The Bear'
Reiner, who died at 78, was remembered as the director of classics like This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, and A Few Good Men.
His guest appearance on FX's The Bear is one of his last screen performances.
In the show, he played a restaurant consultant named Albert Schnurr in three episodes of Season 4.
Family tragedy
Reiner's tragic death and legacy
Reiner and his wife-photographer Michele Singer Reiner were killed in their Brentwood home in December 2025.
Their son Nick Reiner has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths and has pleaded not guilty.
Despite this tragic end, the late actor-director's legacy continues to live on through his work and posthumous honors like the recent Emmy win.
Meanwhile, the live Emmy Awards 2026 are set for September 15 (IST).