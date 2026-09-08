New bill, structural audits: Actions Delhi is taking post-PG collapse

The draft acknowledges challenges, including limited enforcement capacity, bringing informal PGs into the regulatory system, and resistance to rent controls but suggests phased enforcement and a single-window system to coordinate the multiple clearances required.

The proposal estimates that around 200,000 PG accommodations are operating across Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Rajendra Nagar without any records maintained by authorities, describing the PG sector as a "housing market operating largely without a regulatory framework."