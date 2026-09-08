India joins US-led initiative for next-gen 6G networks
What's the story
India has joined the United States and 24 other countries in an initiative to develop next-generation 6G networks. The move is aimed at ensuring shared security interests, boosting competitiveness, and driving innovation in this cutting-edge technology. The announcement was made after Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial.
Global collaboration
India joins global effort to shape future of 6G networks
The US Department of Commerce announced India's participation in the global effort to shape the future of 6G networks.
The announcement comes as Prasada led an Indian delegation at the G20 Innovation Ministers's meeting in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
He was accompanied by Ajit Kumar, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and senior officials from various government departments and the Indian Embassy in the US.
Bilateral talks
Prasada discusses expanding cooperation in semiconductors and AI with Lutnick
The ministerial meeting also gave Prasada a platform for bilateral talks, including one with Lutnick.
The two sides discussed expanding cooperation in semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and data centers.
During the meeting, Prasada also pushed for more US investments in India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, strengthening the AI technology partnership, and shared a mechanism for safeguards for AI.