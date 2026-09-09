US suspends Cognizant's green-card applications amid visa fraud probe

The suspension of Cognizant's PERM filings will prevent the Indian IT services giant from submitting new PERM applications until the Department of Labor completes its investigation.

The probe is looking into alleged fraud related to the company's H-1B and PERM programs.

This could also lead to increased scrutiny on other major Indian IT firms such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL that heavily rely on these visa programs.