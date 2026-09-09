'Haiwaan': All cuts, replacements behind 'U/A 16+' rating
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the upcoming film Haiwaan with a U/A 16+ certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama. However, the board suggested some changes before giving its nod to the film's release on Friday. The thriller, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, is directed by Priyadarshan. The final runtime of Haiwaan is reportedly 164 minutes and 7 seconds.
Modifications
'Kamina' replaces a derogatory term in the film
As per the report, the CBFC asked for a few modifications in Haiwaan.
A visual at the beginning of the film was "suitably modified."
In the second half, one word was deleted and replaced with "Kamina."
Another "derogatory" term was changed to "Girlfriend" in the post-interval segment.
A sentence deemed derogatory was also altered to "Dimaag ki vaat laga ke rakh di."
No visual cuts were made, though.
Cast and plot
Everything to know about 'Haiwaan'
Apart from Kumar and Khan, Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary, and Manoj Joshi.
The film is a thriller that revolves around a series of deaths, fear, and revenge. Khan plays a visually impaired character while Kumar takes on the role of the antagonist.
It has been produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.
Twitter Post
On his 59th birthday, Kumar penned a note on 'Haiwaan'
On my birthday, a small thought…— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2026
What looks evil may not always be evil.
And what looks good may not always be good.
Maybe that’s what HAIWAAN taught me.
Thank you for all the love you’ve given me over the years.
This Friday, I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen… pic.twitter.com/SyC1l4G9DG