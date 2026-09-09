'Haiwaan': All cuts, replacements behind 'U/A 16+' rating

As per the report, the CBFC asked for a few modifications in Haiwaan.

A visual at the beginning of the film was "suitably modified."

In the second half, one word was deleted and replaced with "Kamina."

Another "derogatory" term was changed to "Girlfriend" in the post-interval segment.

A sentence deemed derogatory was also altered to "Dimaag ki vaat laga ke rakh di."

No visual cuts were made, though.