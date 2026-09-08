Saif, Akshay's 'Haiwaan' gets green light from CBFC
What's the story
The much-awaited thriller Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification comes just three days ahead of its scheduled release on Friday, September 11. This marks a reunion for Kumar and Khan after nearly two decades; they last appeared together in Tashan (2008).
Film details
Everything to know about 'Haiwaan'
Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, which starred Mohanlal.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.
The film's production is led by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.
Directorial strategy
'Imitation never works in acting'
Priyadarshan took a unique approach while directing Haiwaan, especially since it was a remake.
He didn't allow Khan to watch Oppam before starting work on Haiwaan.
Priyadarshan told Variety India, "Imitation never works in acting."
"I saw him working on the scenes and discussed how I wanted him to approach the character. He understood my vision and has done a good job."
Film synopsis
The plot of 'Haiwaan'
In Haiwaan, Khan plays Shyam, a blind caretaker who is framed for the murder of retired Judge Pradhan.
With the police on his tail, he must prove his innocence while protecting Nandini, Pradhan's secret daughter.
Kumar plays Parshuram, a violent and vengeful killer hell-bent on finding Nandini.
The film has a runtime of 164.7 minutes (approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes).