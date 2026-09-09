Gadkari says 99% of Nagpur's 'underworld his supporters,' then clarifies

Gadkari said he received 92% of the votes in "criminal, underworld, and red-light areas," compared to around 70-75% of the votes in some of Nagpur's highly educated areas.

He explained that his relationships with people in such localities stem from his development and social work efforts in the region.

"I have built roads there and done social work," Gadkari said.

"I have done everything in politics. I have done good....bad things, and I have relationships with people across the spectrum."