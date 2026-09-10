From Apple to Microsoft: A history of 'Duo' devices
What's the story
Apple has officially unveiled its first foldable device, the iPhone Duo. However, this isn't the first time a product with "Duo" in its name has hit the market. The term has been used by several tech giants over the years for various devices. Here's a look at some of them, including Google Duo and Microsoft Surface Duo.
Console innovation
NEC TurboDuo
The NEC TurboDuo, later rebranded as just the Duo, was launched in North America in 1993. It combined the features of the TurboGrafx-16 console and TurboGrafx-CD, which added CD-ROM capabilities.
Despite being developed by NEC and Hudson Soft as part of a joint venture, it never achieved the same popularity as its predecessor, TurboGrafx-16.
VoIP service
Google Duo
Launched in 2016, Google Duo was a proprietary VoIP service from the tech giant. It was designed to compete with services like Skype and Zoom while replacing Hangouts.
The cross-platform service supported high-definition video calls but was also optimized for slow mobile networks.
In 2022, it was merged into Google Meet.
Laptop evolution
Apple PowerBook Duo
The Apple PowerBook Duo, launched in 1992, was an ultraportable laptop that weighed over 2kg.
It was the smallest and lightest PowerBook at the time but still required additional docks for connecting peripherals and accessories.
This design approach is still used by Apple today, especially for its MacBook range of laptops.
Charging innovation
MagSafe Duo charger
Apple announced the MagSafe Duo charger, capable of wirelessly charging an iPhone and an Apple Watch simultaneously. The device was seen as a consolation for the never-released AirPower wireless charger.
However, it was discontinued just a few years later in late 2023, paving the way for Apple's foldable iPhone to take over its name.
Mobile innovation
Microsoft's Surface Duo
The iPhone Duo isn't even the first folding mobile device to be called the Duo. That title goes to Microsoft's Surface Duo, which debuted in 2020.
It avoided early foldable problems by ditching flexible screen tech altogether. Instead, it had a prominent hinge separating its two 5.6-inch OLED screens.
However, software issues and an underwhelming camera led to its failure despite an improved version launching a year later.
Gaming innovation
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo is a powerful gaming laptop with top-notch specs and a pair of 16-inch OLED screens.
It can stack vertically or sit side by side.
However, it wasn't the first dual-screen laptop from ASUS. That honor goes to the ZenBook Pro Duo, which had a secondary display above its keyboard for productivity tools like Slack or Gmail.