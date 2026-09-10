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Home / News / Technology News / From Apple to Microsoft: A history of 'Duo' devices
From Apple to Microsoft: A history of 'Duo' devices
Microsoft Surface Duo debuted in 2020

From Apple to Microsoft: A history of 'Duo' devices

By Mudit Dube
Sep 10, 2026
11:22 am
What's the story

Apple has officially unveiled its first foldable device, the iPhone Duo. However, this isn't the first time a product with "Duo" in its name has hit the market. The term has been used by several tech giants over the years for various devices. Here's a look at some of them, including Google Duo and Microsoft Surface Duo.

Console innovation

NEC TurboDuo

The NEC TurboDuo, later rebranded as just the Duo, was launched in North America in 1993. It combined the features of the TurboGrafx-16 console and TurboGrafx-CD, which added CD-ROM capabilities.

Despite being developed by NEC and Hudson Soft as part of a joint venture, it never achieved the same popularity as its predecessor, TurboGrafx-16.

VoIP service

Google Duo

Launched in 2016, Google Duo was a proprietary VoIP service from the tech giant. It was designed to compete with services like Skype and Zoom while replacing Hangouts.

The cross-platform service supported high-definition video calls but was also optimized for slow mobile networks.

In 2022, it was merged into Google Meet.

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Laptop evolution

Apple PowerBook Duo

The Apple PowerBook Duo, launched in 1992, was an ultraportable laptop that weighed over 2kg.

It was the smallest and lightest PowerBook at the time but still required additional docks for connecting peripherals and accessories.

This design approach is still used by Apple today, especially for its MacBook range of laptops.

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Charging innovation

MagSafe Duo charger

Apple announced the MagSafe Duo charger, capable of wirelessly charging an iPhone and an Apple Watch simultaneously. The device was seen as a consolation for the never-released AirPower wireless charger.

However, it was discontinued just a few years later in late 2023, paving the way for Apple's foldable iPhone to take over its name.

Mobile innovation

Microsoft's Surface Duo

The iPhone Duo isn't even the first folding mobile device to be called the Duo. That title goes to Microsoft's Surface Duo, which debuted in 2020.

It avoided early foldable problems by ditching flexible screen tech altogether. Instead, it had a prominent hinge separating its two 5.6-inch OLED screens.

However, software issues and an underwhelming camera led to its failure despite an improved version launching a year later.

Gaming innovation

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo is a powerful gaming laptop with top-notch specs and a pair of 16-inch OLED screens.

It can stack vertically or sit side by side.

However, it wasn't the first dual-screen laptop from ASUS. That honor goes to the ZenBook Pro Duo, which had a secondary display above its keyboard for productivity tools like Slack or Gmail.

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