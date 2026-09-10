Modi-Xi bilateral meeting likely at BRICS
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday for the BRICS Summit. This would be their first face-to-face bilateral talks since the Galwan Valley clash of 2020. The meeting comes as India and China seek to ease tensions after years of military standoffs and diplomatic estrangement.
Diplomatic significance
Xi's visit and BRICS summit significance
Xi's visit to India is his first in seven years and comes amid efforts to mend bilateral ties.
The BRICS Summit, which India will host on September 12 and 13, will be a key platform for this engagement.
The meeting between Modi and Xi is being closely watched as both countries try to bridge economic and strategic gaps that remain despite improved political engagement.
Ongoing efforts
High-level engagements and diplomatic ties
In the past two years, India and China have stepped up high-level engagements to stabilize their border and restore diplomatic ties.
PM Modi visited China last year for the Summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin and met Xi briefly earlier this month at a regional forum in Kyrgyzstan.
New Delhi and Beijing, however, are yet to issue a statement confirming the proposed meeting.