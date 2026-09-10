'The Traitors': Munawar calls out Abhishek Malhan in reunion episode

During the reunion, Faruqui and Malhan had a tense exchange.

Faruqui claimed, "He (Malhan) played this game on the front foot and was loud about it, but he was scared of me, which I liked!"

Malhan replied, "I am not scared of you. You continue crying even now...Now stop all this! It is a game and nothing personal."

"He became personal! He put hate stories against me."