'The Traitors': Munawar calls out Abhishek Malhan in reunion episode
What's the story
Munawar Faruqui, the first contestant to be eliminated from The Traitors Season 2, recently opened up about his eviction during a reunion episode on Amazon Prime Video. Host Karan Johar asked him about his reaction to being voted out in the Circle of Shaq. Faruqui then named Rida Tharana, Prish, Harman Singha, Abhishek Malhan, and Ansh Chopra as the "insecure losers" he had called out during his eviction.
Heated exchange
'I am not scared of you. You continue crying...'
During the reunion, Faruqui and Malhan had a tense exchange.
Faruqui claimed, "He (Malhan) played this game on the front foot and was loud about it, but he was scared of me, which I liked!"
Malhan replied, "I am not scared of you. You continue crying even now...Now stop all this! It is a game and nothing personal."
"He became personal! He put hate stories against me."
Supportive ally
Krystle D'Souza slammed Malhan for his words
Krystle D'Souza, the winner of the show, defended Faruqui and slammed Malhan for claiming he made him cry.
She said, "I would not have saved you at the tower, or at the Circle of Shaq."
"You learn some loyalty. Why are you saying you made him cry? What is this? What is this language? It is your insecurity speaking."
The confrontation ended with a hug between Faruqui and Malhan.
Emotional fallout
Faruqui was disappointed with Tharana and Singha's votes
Faruqui expressed his disappointment over Tharana and Singha's votes against him.
He described Tharana, Prish, and Chopra's game as "rather dumb" and said he was genuinely hurt by their betrayal.
He had said during the eviction, "I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me."
Game twist
Co-traitors D'Souza and Tharana won 'The Traitors' Season 2
The reunion also revisited the biggest twist of The Traitors S02.
Kullu, D'Souza, and Singha were the original traitors, with Shahneel Gill joining as the fourth traitor in episode two.
Faruqui received the highest number of votes in the first Circle of Shaq, leading to his elimination.
D'Souza and Tharana, who became a traitor later on, eventually won the show and shared a cash prize of ₹66L.