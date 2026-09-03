'The Traitors' S02: Krystle D'Souza, Rida Tharana crowned winners
What's the story
Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana have emerged as the winners of Amazon Prime Video's The Traitors Season 2. The duo, representing the "traitors" team, defeated their opponents Shalini Passi and Sahil Salathia from the "innocents" team to win a shared cash prize of ₹66L. The grand finale was an intense showdown, with D'Souza making strategic decisions to ensure her team's victory. The show was hosted by Karan Johar.
Final showdown
What happened in the finale episode?
The finale episode witnessed a heated argument between Salathia and Dalip Tahil, with Passi also expressing her displeasure over comments made by Tahil about other contestants.
In a strategic move, D'Souza managed to convince the others to vote Tahil out of the game.
The final four players, D'Souza, Tharana, Passi, and Salathia, then played one last game to determine the ultimate winner.
Winning strategy
How was the final game played?
In the final game, each player had a box beside them and had to choose between two pouches, one labeled Shaq and the other Trust.
If all players chose Trust, the game would have ended there. However, if even one player chose Shaq, they would vote another player out.
The game continued until only two players were left standing.
Final moves
Here's how the last game unfolded
In the first round of the final game, all four players chose Shaq, resulting in Salathia being voted out.
In the second round, D'Souza and Tharana chose Trust while Passi picked Shaq. This led to another round of voting, where Passi was evicted from the game.
Ultimately, D'Souza and Tharana were declared winners for Season 2 after an intense finale episode on Thursday night.