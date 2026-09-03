'The Traitors' S02: Krystle D'Souza, Rida Tharana crowned winners

The finale episode witnessed a heated argument between Salathia and Dalip Tahil, with Passi also expressing her displeasure over comments made by Tahil about other contestants.

In a strategic move, D'Souza managed to convince the others to vote Tahil out of the game.

The final four players, D'Souza, Tharana, Passi, and Salathia, then played one last game to determine the ultimate winner.