How TV actor Rohit Chandel got bail in POCSO case

Special Judge Shashikala S Nagur granted bail to Chandel after his lawyer, Saveen Bedi Sachar, informed that the chargesheet has been filed and the investigation is complete.

As per India Today, the bench ordered Chandel to be released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 with a surety of the same amount.

He has been ordered not to contact the complainant or her family by any means, including phone calls and social media platforms.