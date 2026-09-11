How TV actor Rohit Chandel got bail in POCSO case
What's the story
Television actor Rohit Chandel, who was last seen in the TV show Sairaab, was granted bail by a Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday. The case involves a 16-year-old girl accusing him of stalking, harassment, and assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court granted bail but noted that the offense was serious and denied his request for temporary cash bail.
Release conditions
Chandel ordered not to contact the complainant
Special Judge Shashikala S Nagur granted bail to Chandel after his lawyer, Saveen Bedi Sachar, informed that the chargesheet has been filed and the investigation is complete.
As per India Today, the bench ordered Chandel to be released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 with a surety of the same amount.
He has been ordered not to contact the complainant or her family by any means, including phone calls and social media platforms.
Additional restrictions
Next hearing scheduled for September 24
The court further directed Chandel to stay away from the victim's residence and not to enter her jurisdiction.
He has also been prohibited from making any inducement, threat, or promise to anyone acquainted with the facts of the case in order to dissuade them from disclosing such facts.
The next hearing is scheduled for September 24, 2026.
Bail application
'Nature of offense is very serious'
Bedi Sachar had filed an application for cash bail in lieu of surety, seeking the actor's early release. However, the court observed that the "nature of offense is very serious."
The court noted that Chandel has to furnish surety and cannot be released on provisional cash bail. Hence, his application was rejected.