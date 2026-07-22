'Sairaab' finds new male lead amid Rohit Chandel's POCSO case
What's the story
Star Plus's popular show, Sairaab, has reportedly found a new male lead in actor Aashay Mishra. This decision comes in the wake of actor Rohit Chandel's arrest in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case and subsequent denial of bail pleas. The production team had been exploring various options while awaiting clarity on Chandel's legal situation but has now settled on Mishra to ensure continuity in production schedules and telecast commitments.
Casting details
Mishra in talks for some time now
Reports suggest that discussions between Mishra and the production house have been ongoing for some time.
Earlier, Gossips TV had reported that he was in advanced talks with the makers.
Now, sources close to the production have confirmed to the portal that the deal is done and Mishra has already started shooting for Sairaab from Wednesday.
Casting rationale
Mishra's past association with production house
Mishra is not new to the production banner behind Sairaab, having previously worked on shows like Durga and Binddii.
His past association with the production house likely played a crucial role in this casting decision.
The makers reportedly viewed him as a reliable choice during this challenging situation since he is already familiar with their working style and creative vision.
Legal troubles
Chandel's legal troubles and consequences for 'Sairaab'
Chandel was arrested by Pant Nagar Police from his Dahisar residence on July 10 after a minor accused him of stalking, harassment, and physical assault.
Following his arrest, he was produced before a special POCSO court. Initially remanded to police custody, he was later sent to judicial custody.
After his bail applications were reportedly rejected twice, the channel and production house hastened their search for a replacement.
Legal proceedings
Details of the case against Chandel
Chandel has been booked under the POCSO Act, along with Sections 78 (stalking) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A police official had earlier confirmed his arrest and stated that a case had been registered.
Further investigation into the matter is reportedly underway.