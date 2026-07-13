'Sairaab': New actor approached after Rohit Chandel's POCSO case row
What's the story
Television actor Sagar Parekh has reportedly been approached to replace Rohit Chandel in the show Sairaab. This comes after Chandel's arrest in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. A source told Mid-Day that Parekh was the original choice for the show but couldn't be cast earlier due to budget constraints. Now, with Chandel's legal troubles, makers are considering Parekh again for the role.
Details
Parekh yet to sign deal
The source added, "Yes, he has been approached. Sagar was the first choice for the show however, due to budget constraints earlier, Rohit Chandel got roped in."
"Now with the arrest, makers have approached Sagar for the show again but he is yet to sign the dotted line. The makers are yet to have a meeting with Sagar before they finally lock him for the role."
Production challenges
Chandel's arrest impacts 'Sairaab' production
Chandel's arrest has thrown a wrench in the production of Sairaab. The makers are now looking for a replacement to keep the show running smoothly.
Parekh's involvement could help mitigate any delays caused by this unexpected situation.
The final decision will depend on further discussions between Parekh and the production team.
Meanwhile, as per the police, the Pandya Store actor didn't deny stalking and harassing a 16-year-old co-actor.