Actor Rohit Chandel confesses to stalking minor
What's the story
Television actor Rohit Chandel, known for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Pandya Store, was arrested by the Pant Nagar police in Mumbai on July 10. A 16-year-old co-actor accused him of stalking, harassing, and assaulting her. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Now, Mumbai Police have provided an update on the investigation.
Investigation progress
He confessed to meeting her: Police official
Vitthal Laxman Aardekar, Senior PI, Ghatkopar Police, confirmed that Chandel was arrested and produced before a special POCSO court. Aardekar told The Times of India, "He is arrested and was taken to court." "He was stalking. He is in judicial custody. It depends on the court how long will it be for. Rohit didn't deny it. She said he was pressurizing her. He stays in Dahisar, and he would travel to Ghatkopar. He would call her, despite she blocking him."
Details
Stalking, harassment, and physical assault claimed by minor
The minor alleged that Chandel (30) continued to contact her from his personal number and multiple other numbers, despite her repeatedly asking him to stop and blocking his calls. She also claimed that on July 5, he allegedly confronted her near her residential building, followed her, verbally abused her, and assaulted her by hitting her.
Career
More about Chandel's career
Chandel began his acting career in 2014 with a cameo in the BIG Magic show Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. He reportedly gave over 90 auditions before getting his first break. He later starred in shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal as Baji Rao and Pandya Store as Dhawal Makwana. His latest role was in Sairaab, a Hindi musical romantic drama that premiered on StarPlus on June 2 and is also streaming on JioHotstar.