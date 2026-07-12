Actor Rohit Chandel confesses to stalking minor

Investigation progress

He confessed to meeting her: Police official

Vitthal Laxman Aardekar, Senior PI, Ghatkopar Police, confirmed that Chandel was arrested and produced before a special POCSO court. Aardekar told The Times of India, "He is arrested and was taken to court." "He was stalking. He is in judicial custody. It depends on the court how long will it be for. Rohit didn't deny it. She said he was pressurizing her. He stays in Dahisar, and he would travel to Ghatkopar. He would call her, despite she blocking him."